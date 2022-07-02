Religion plays a vital role in facing challenges in a complex and uncertain era of the modern world. Therefore, Islamic unity is able to spread harmony and social unity among the community. The Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs said the matter at the Southeast Asian Ulama Conference in Kuala Lumpur, 30th June.

Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan explained that as a country or community, all tested by the COVID-19 pandemic that changed the world landscape. The Deputy Minister explained that, however, it has been proven that unity plays an important role in facing such challenges. The Southeast Asian Ulama Conference with the theme ‘Kesatuan Ummah’ or Ummah Unity brought together 44 speakers from 17 countries, and it is hoped that it will be able to uphold true Islam that is moderate and tolerant in order to create universal peace and harmony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei