South Korea Confronts Resurgent Bedbug Problem with Increased Vigilance and Measures

SEOUL – A noticeable uptick in bedbug incidents across South Korea has sparked public unease, with citizens growing increasingly wary of public spaces and the potential for infestation.

According to Philippines News Agency, cases of bedbug appearances have surged, leading to instances where public facilities like a university dormitory in Daegu and a public sauna in Incheon have undertaken extensive disinfection efforts. The resurgence marks a significant shift from previous decades when bedbugs were nearly eradicated in the country following aggressive disinfection campaigns and the use of DDT in the 1970s. Keimyung University took action in September after students suffered bedbug bites, and an Incheon sauna recently closed for disinfection due to a bedbug discovery. In Seoul, the presence of bedbugs has been suspected in 17 reports across seven districts, with confirmation in Jung Ward of bedbugs in rented accommodation.

Bedbugs, which feed on blood primarily at night, do not typically transmit diseases but can cause discomforting skin rashes and allergic reactions. The fear of these pests has led to hesitancy in using communal facilities like public transport and movie theaters. Yook Chae-rim, a student at Korea University, expressed her anxiety to Yonhap News Agency, taking precautions by thoroughly cleaning her dormitory room. Similarly, an office worker identified as Lee is avoiding movie theaters, opting to wait for streaming releases instead. Online, concerns extend to pet owners worried about the health of their animals.

A private disinfection service has reported an increase in calls about bedbug concerns, with significant cleaning operations across Seoul. This heightened activity suggests the pests may be spreading throughout the city. In response to the escalating situation, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has convened with pest control professionals and experts to strategize on combating the spread. Seoul, particularly vulnerable due to its dense population, has launched a bedbug report center to facilitate swift reporting and action against infestations. Residents can now report sightings through health centers, a dedicated phone line, or the city's website.

The city administration is actively conducting hygiene inspections across 3,175 potential bedbug hotspots, including accommodations and public saunas. Measures also include plans for regular hot-steaming of subway fabric seats and a long-term goal to replace them with materials less hospitable to bedbugs.