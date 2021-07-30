The Souq Al-Qudwah 2.0 expo which is held until this Sunday, is a sales networking platform and market strategy as well as self-identity capacity development in empowering self-employment among the community, specifically the new convert asnaf and also to other zakat asnaf recipients such as the poor and destitute Asnaf. Aside from products exhibition and sales from the entrepreneurs, various events have been lined-up throughout the expo.

Yesterday afternoon, two briefings from BIBD titled “Produk dan Perkhidmatan BIBD bagi Perusahaan Mikro, kecil dan Sederhana” or BIBD’s Product and Services for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and ‘Kepentingan Pengurusan Kewangan Islam” or The Importance of Islamic Finance Management were held. The expo acts as a driver to enhance and develop the Islamic Syi’ar based on the Maqasid Syariah to gain profit from business and achieve the blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. The expo also aimed to provide opportunity to entrepreneurs to introduce their products and services to the public as well as to enhance their quality in becoming a success entrepreneur. The expo is open to the public from 10 in the morning to 10 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei