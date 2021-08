The last day of Souq Al-Qudwah 2.0 yesterday was filled by various competitions and activities.

Themed ‘Memperkasa Muallafprenuers’, the expo aimed to provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to introduce their products and services to the public as well as to enhance their quality as a successful entrepreneur. It is a sales networking platform and market strategy as well as self-identity capacity building in empowering self -employment among the community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei