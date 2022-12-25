Songkok completes the Malay Attire

​The Songkok is a traditional headgear that completes the men’s Malay attire. It is used during certain ceremonies and celebrations. Its use is synonymous with the Malay community tradition and in Brunei Darussalam, the songkok’s use is not limited to religious and wedding ceremonies as well as seasonal celebrations, but there are some who also use it as daily wear, for example, teachers and students. Aside from that, the use of the songkok is also appropriate with the Islamic advice that encourages the ummah to cover their heads.

A normal locally made songkok is sold between twenty five and thirty five dollars, depending on the material used. Some songkok which use woven cloth and net-like cloth at the top can reach up to eighty dollars. Some customers also requests for a water-proof songkok.

Songkok is made of cardboard which replaces the use of paper, and the velvet and satin cloth are sewn delicately according to the shape, height and head circumference as well as according to the customers’ request. The materials for making the songkok can be obtained locally. Aside from locally produced songkok, there are also overseas made songkok sold at supermarkets and shops in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei