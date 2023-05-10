SomaLogic expands into China with groundbreaking Biostar Technology Limited Partnership

SomaLogic to deliver 7,000-plex SomaScan® Platform to researchers in attractive Chinese proteomics market

SHANGHAI and BOULDER, Colo., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, announced today that Biostar Technology Limited will be the company’s first authorized site in China to offer the 7,000-plex SomaScan® Assay and provide SomaScan data to their customers.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SomaLogic to expand the company’s global reach in Asia by providing their next-generation proteomics offering and establishing the first SomaLogic authorized site in Shanghai,” said founding Chief Executive Officer of Biostar and AccuraMed Steven Qiu. “We believe this partnership with SomaLogic will enable customers in China to make use of the SomaScan Assay as a powerful tool to study the mechanisms underlying the physiological and pathological processes in disease areas like cardiovascular and liver diseases, cancer and diabetes.”

Founded in 2006, Biostar Technology Limited is a leading technology supplier in the field of life science and translational medicine in China where the company has more than 1,000 customers in academic research, biopharma, clinical translational and in vitro diagnostics. Biostar will now be the first in the nation to offer SomaLogic’s proteomics technology.

“China is an exciting market for proteomics with tremendous untapped growth potential for SomaLogic,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Adam Taich. “Researchers in China have long embraced the value of market leading technology and having Biostar Technology Limited as a trusted partner and authorized site for SomaLogic’s SomaScan Platform will now bring the power of our solution to this region.”

Biostar joins Molecular Genomics in Singapore and FonesLife in Japan as SomaLogic authorized sites in the APAC region. Group 42 Healthcare became the first SomaLogic authorized site in the Middle East earlier this year.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic is catalyzing drug research and development and biomarker identification as a global leader in proteomics technology. With a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample, SomaLogic can run 7,000 protein measurements, covering more than a third of the approximately 20,000 proteins in the human body and twice as many as other proteomic platforms. For more than 20 years we’ve supported pharmaceutical companies, and academic and contract research organizations who rely on our protein detection and analysis technologies to fuel drug, disease, and treatment discoveries in such areas as oncology, diabetes, and cardiovascular, liver and metabolic diseases. Find out more at www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on LinkedIn.

