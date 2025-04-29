Solid Commitment Towards Inclusive Progress



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah stresses several matters in efforts to make a success of Wawasan Brunei 2035. Among them, the important role of the Wawasan Brunei 2035 Supreme Council in ensuring the strategic plans formulated under the Wawasan Brunei 2035 framework, efforts to realise the major objectives under Wawasan Brunei 2035 and the successful implementation of the blueprints require the involvement of all parties, as well as the importance for every development plan and initiative to be seen as a live document requiring review and coordination to ensure the development strategies remain relevant, responsive and capable of achieving the objectives of Wawasan Brunei 2035.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Majesty stresses the matter while chairing the First Meeting of the Wawasan Brunei 2035 Supreme Council for 2025 at Istana Nurul Iman, 29th April morning. His Majesty began the titah by expressing gratitude to Allah SWT as by His grace, they can together be at the First Meeting of the Wawasan Brunei 2035 Supreme Council for 2025.

