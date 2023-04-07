Soldier hurt, troops seize firearms in north Negros clash

A soldier of the Philippine Army's 79th Infantry Battalion (IB) was wounded during an encounter with the remnants of the dismantled New People's (NPA) Army Northern Negros Front (NNF) in the hinterlands of Toboso, Negros Occidental on Thursday afternoon. The 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde) said the trooper, whose identity is still being withheld by the unit, is now in a stable condition at a hospital here, where he received the Wounded Personnel Medal from Brig. Gen. Orlando Edralin, commander of 303IBde, on Friday morning. 'It is with great pride that I commend the tireless efforts of officers and troops of 79IB under Lt. Col. J-Jay Javines. The same goes for our wounded personnel. Truly, the devotion and sacrifices made by our soldiers to their oath to safeguard fellow Filipinos and the country are beyond measure,' Edralin said. He added the 303IBde appreciates the continued support of the locals who provide information to the troops on the presence of the NPA rebels in their community. 'They have now understood that communist-terrorists are the menace of the society. The 79IB also acted immediately to the information given by the locals,' he added. At around 4 p.m., soldiers engaged about 10 NPA fighters in Sitio Seraje, Barangay San Isidro after residents complained of extortion and propaganda activities. Based on the accounts of the locals, at least three wounded rebels were seen withdrawing from the encounter site, the report said. During the clearing operation, troops recovered two homemade shotguns with two magazines and live ammunition, mobile phone battery, medicine kits, hammocks, rainboots and other personal items, and subversive documents. The NNF, which was part of the NPA's Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor, was dismantled by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police in April 2021. From late 2021 to 2022, some of its top leaders have been killed in clashes while some members have surrendered, although others continue to conduct recruitment and recovery efforts, particularly in the hinterland villages in the boundaries of Escalante City, in Toboso and Calatrava towns, and in other remote areas of northern Negros

Source: Philippines News Agency