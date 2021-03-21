Responding to an issue raised by Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari on cost saving in using solar energy LEDs for public utilities infrastructure such as street lights, the Minister of Energy said that the government is implementing a solar powered LED project for street lights as a pilot project at locations which still do not have permanent electricity supply. Under the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy, the Ministry of Energy, through the Department of Electrical Services is only committed to change conventional lights to LED lights. At the moment the Ministry, through the Sustainable Energy Division and the Department of Electrical Services is conducting a study on the cost-effectiveness and the need to install Solar Powered LEDs, street lighting in the country, towards supporting the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy for the use of solar energy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei