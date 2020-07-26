​The behaviour of some of the society in the country who do not care about the aspect of cleanliness including public areas has brought forth feelings of discontent and disappointment among social media users in particular Whatsapp. However, the care and attention given by a small number of society who prioritises cleanliness at locations frequently visited for hiking activities, have received appreciation from the public.

Today the video on the actions of a number of the public who were picking up rubbish at frequently visited locations for hiking activities went viral on social media. Such behaviour should be ingrained in every person so that the environment will always be clean and fresh. A large number of social media users appreciated the efforts which should be made as an example.

As a member of society, we should prioritise the cleanliness aspect so that the country’s environment is always clean and beautiful. Maintaining cleanliness is the responsibility of all.

Source: Radio Television Brunei