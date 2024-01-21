Soccsksargen Region Braces for Scattered Rains Due to Trough of LPA

MANILA: Residents in the Soccsksargen region are advised to prepare for cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result of the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), as reported by the weather bureau on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), in its 4 a.m. bulletin, the LPA currently poses a minimal chance of escalating into a tropical storm and is not anticipated to enter PAR. However, the agency has issued a warning to residents in Soccsksargen, which includes South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City, about the potential risks of flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

PAGASA also forecasted that the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as 'amihan'. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and other parts of the country are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, likely caused by localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau further noted that strong winds, primarily from the east to northeast, will affect Northern Luzon, as well as the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao. This condition is anticipated to lead to rough coastal waters in these areas. The rest of the country is expected to experience moderate to strong winds blowing from the east to northeast, resulting in moderate to rough seas.

Temperature forecasts for the region range from 22.5 °C to 30.4 °C.