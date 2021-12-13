A local man and two women were apprehended by the personnel of Bangar Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force during a routine inspection at Kampung Meniup embarkation area in Temburong District.

A suspect was found unloading contraband from the boat to a vehicle and later fled the scene with another two suspects upon noticing police presence. The three suspects were apprehended after a chasing incident turned into an accident. Inspection on the vehicle found 96 bottled and 347 cans of alcoholic drinks of various brands and several items believed to be drug paraphernalia. The seized contraband were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department and Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei