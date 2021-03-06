The Royal Brunei Police Force and Royal Brunei Armed Forces through COVID-19 Taskforce has once again foiled another attempt to smuggle contraband into the country.

The taskforce patrol team detained a 46 year old local man for bringing in contraband, namely 5 cartons of cigarettes of various brands at Junjungan area, Kampung Limau Manis. Also found were closed circuit television CCTV equipment, believed to be brought in illegally. The suspect and confiscated items were brought to the Limau Manis Police Station for further investigation and will be handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei