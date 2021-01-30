​A 45-year-old local man was arrested during the ‘Operasi Rondaan Pencegahan Jenayah’ in the waters of Brunei River. The operation was carried out on 27th January by personnel of the Marine Police, Royal Brunei Police Force in the Kampung Serdang sea area.

During the operation, a suspicious boat was successfully intercepted. Inside the boat, 9 packets of raw chicken wrapped in plastic were found, believed to be smuggled into the country from the neighbouring country. The suspect was sent to the Sports Village for 14 days self-isolation before being handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

For information on criminal activities, contact the Royal Brunei Police Force via Line 993 or any nearby Police Stations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei