The Patrol Team from Bangar Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF has successfully foiled a contraband smuggling activity at a farm area in Kampung Piasau-Piasau, Temburong District, 2nd April night.

During the patrol at around 10 at night, the team found two suspicious vehicles coming out of the farm’s access road and speeding away. The vehicles were then found with one of them involved in an accident and the driver missing. Meanwhile, the other vehicle was detained together with the driver and a passenger at Jalan Kampung Labu Estate area.

The patrol team has found 13 boxes of chicken tails, 16 cartons of alcoholic drinks and 15 cartons of cigarettes. All items as well as the suspects were brought to the Bangar Police Station for initial investigation and handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

Also seized were a number of beauty and cosmetic products as well as various items such as coffee and massage oil. The RBPF and other law enforcement agencies will continue to be committed to combatting and monitoring any criminal activities that occur near the country’s borders.

Source: Radio Television Brunei