32 large boxes containing cigarettes were found in a van that was abandoned at a duck farm in Kampung Puni, Temburong District, and 12 more boxes were found at a nearby hut in the area.

The Bangar Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force stated that the discoveries were made following public tip-off. Overall, the police found 2,240 cartons of cigarettes. The contraband were brought to the Bangar Police Station for initial investigation and then handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei