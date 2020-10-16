A local man and a Malaysian national were detained believed to have attempted to smuggle prohibited goods into the country.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Suhairi Bin Haji Sukri, Acting Commanding Officer of the Police Reserved Unit, the joint operation Task Force Sepadu Covid-19 between the Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces has managed to detained 2 men, a local and a Malaysian national at the Kuala Lurah Limau Manis industrial area. They are believed to be smuggling prohibited items in the form of cigarettes into the country. Both suspects along with one hundred cartons of cigarettes were brought to the Limau Manis police station for preliminary investigation. The case will be transferred to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further information.

Source: Radio Television Brunei