Komet Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction Regarding the Sale of the Dabia Sud Property in Mali

On By admin-b

MONTREAL, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Further to its news release dated May 15, 2020 announcing the entering into of a binding letter of intent, Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or the “Company”; TSX-V: KMT) is pleased to announce that it has closed, on July 2, 2020 (the “Closing Date”) its previously announced transaction relating to the […]

Novavax Announces Updates to Leadership Team

On By admin-b

Frank Czworka appointed SVP, Global Sales Brian Webb promoted to SVP, Manufacturing GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Frank Czworka as Senior Vice President, Global Sales, with responsibility for leading sales planning and […]

Novavax Announces Updates to Leadership Team

On By admin-b

Frank Czworka appointed SVP, Global Sales Brian Webb promoted to SVP, Manufacturing GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of […]

Imperial Capital Hires Distressed Debt Trading Veteran, Simon Mullaly, to Head New European Private Credit Group

On By admin-b

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), announced today that Simon Mullaly has returned to the markets to launch a European Private Credit Group in which he will serve as Head Trader.  The European Private Credit Group will source private European credit investment opportunities for Imperial Capital’s institutional […]

Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Discontinue the Phase 3 Study with Pracinostat in AML after Completing Interim Analysis

On By admin-b

Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Discontinue the Phase 3 Study with Pracinostat in AML after Completing Interim Analysis Lugano, Switzerland and San Diego, USA, July 2, 2020 – Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care and rare diseases products, and MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on […]