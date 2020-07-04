Komet Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction Regarding the Sale of the Dabia Sud Property in Mali

MONTREAL, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Further to its news release dated May 15, 2020 announcing the entering into of a binding letter of intent, Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or the “Company”; TSX-V: KMT) is pleased to announce that it has closed, on July 2, 2020 (the “Closing Date”) its previously announced transaction relating to the […]