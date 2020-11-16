Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam urged the ummah to always recite the 'istighfar' and seek forgiveness from Allah Subhanahu Wataala. The matter was stated by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra'es of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, during the first session of 'Siri Kenali Rasulullah' yesterday afternoon.

The first session carried the titled 'Keindahan Ciri-Ciri Rasulullah Shallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam' or the beauty of the Prophet's characteristics. It was organised by the Youth Transformation Community Club, KKBT and supported by the Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The second session will be held next Friday, the 20th of November from 4 to 5 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei