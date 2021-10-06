GCA’s Automated IoT Defence Ecosystem provides early warnings on IoT cyberattacks

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has announced that it will partner with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) to leverage the capabilities of GCA’s Automated IoT Defence Ecosystem (AIDE) platform to monitor and address IoT threats and safeguard the cybersecurity of the IoT space. The project will be the first large-scale application of the AIDE platform.

The global number of IoT devices is expected to rise to more than 50 billion by 2030. This presents a huge attack surface for malicious actors, which may lead to consequences like the theft of personal data and the disruption of services using IoT devices as botnet nodes to conduct distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. There is a need to proactively watch for global IoT threats and attack data, so that nations can be better prepared before the next wave of botnet attacks hit their shores.

The IoT threat analytics platform can provide CSA visibility on the types of IoT-related cyber threats that may affect the country’s cyberspace. The insights from the platform allow partners to put in place policies and technical measures to safeguard against threat vectors through the conduit of IoT devices. The result is a better prepared and safer IoT cyberspace.

“The use of IoT devices is growing exponentially. CSA has introduced several initiatives to improve IoT security, including the world’s first multi-level labelling scheme for consumer IoT devices— the Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme. This latest initiative —our partnership with GCA on AIDE— will help us be better prepared against potential IoT attacks. Cybersecurity is a team sport where everyone has a part to play. CSA will continue to work with stakeholders to look for ways in building a more resilient and secure IoT space,” said Mr. David Koh, Commissioner of Cybersecurity and Chief Executive of CSA.

GCA’s AIDE ecosystem is a central component of the project. This large repository of IoT threat intelligence relies on a globally distributed honeyfarm and on data feeds from partners.

According to Mr. Philip Reitinger, President and CEO of GCA, “This is a unique opportunity to increase GCA’s international collaboration and expand our network of partners, from cybersecurity agencies and large internet players to academia and research institutions. This project —and CSA’s support as a whole— is a crucial milestone in our roadmap for the AIDE ecosystem and in our long-term vision on IoT cybersecurity. The fact that this effort is happening in Singapore, a global flagship for technology, will pave the way to expand the initial scope of the project to other international smart cities.”

To learn more about AIDE visit: https://www. globalcyberalliance.org/aide/ .

About the Global Cyber Alliance

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to reducing cyber risk and improving our connected world. We achieve our mission by uniting global communities, implementing concrete solutions, and measuring the effect. GCA, a 501(c)(3) in the US and a non-profit in the UK and Belgium, was founded in September 2015 by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the City of London Police, and the Center for Internet Security. Learn more at www.globalcyberalliance.org.

Contact at GCA:

Alejandro Fernández-Cernuda Díaz

Director of Engagement, Internet Integrity Program

afcernuda@globalcyberalliance. org