Singapore Hosts Defense Summit Where U.S. Commends Philippine Efforts to Uphold Sovereignty

SINGAPORE — At the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III praised the Philippines for its commitment to defending its territorial integrity and upholding international law in the Indo-Pacific Region. Austin addressed the assembly during the first plenary session titled "The New Convergence in the Indo-Pacific," emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining regional stability and adherence to the rule of law, particularly in the South China Sea.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippines, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has been proactive in asserting its sovereign rights in compliance with international law. Austin highlighted remarks made by President Marcos during a keynote speech on May 31 at the summit, where Marcos articulated the challenges and the nation's determination to defend its maritime resources and navigational freedoms.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense also underscored the dangers of harassment faced by the Philippines in the South China Sea, noting the collective interest in keeping these waters open and free. He commended the Philippines' efforts and expressed optimism about the strength of longstanding alliances, like that between the U.S. and the Philippines, in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

President Marcos, in his address, stressed the Philippines' resolution in bolstering its defense capabilities and its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional issues. He articulated a vision for the South China Sea that aligns with ASEAN’s goal of peace, stability, and prosperity, despite current realities that contradict this vision due to ongoing illegal and aggressive actions.

In related discussions, U.S. and Philippine defense officials, including Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., shared updates on bilateral security matters and explored avenues to deepen their strategic partnership, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity and information sharing. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty, looking forward to further discussions at the upcoming ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting in Laos.