​Kampung Serdang Mosque now has its own official logo. It was launched on 20th November morning, in a ceremony held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee celebration of the mosque. The ceremony was held to appreciate the Kampung Serdang Mosque Takmir Committee and to commemorate the services of the mosque officers who had worked at the mosque.

The logo was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The presentation of special silver jubilee awards, certificates of appreciation to the participants of 25 times khatam Al-Quran, souvenirs to former mosque officials and letters of appointment of the new takmir committee members were also held. Participants of the logo competition also received their prizes.

Source: Radio Television Brunei