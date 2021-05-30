​The Tutong District Mosque Affairs Office in collaboration with Mosque Takmir Commitee, Muslimah Group and Youth from Tutong District held the Silaturrahim Ceremony in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidil Fitri Celebration.

Among those present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esong; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Members of the Legislative Council. The function was held at the Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Mosque in Kiudang Tutong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei