The Brunei Liquefied Natural Gas, Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad, yesterday afternoon held the Signing Ceremony of "Operative Technician Progression Scheme", OPTS with 11 operation technician graduates and 3 Higher National Diploma graduates. The signing ceremony took place at The Empire Brunei in Jerudong.

The signing was witnessed by Awang Haji Azhar bin Haji Yahya, Permanent Secretary for Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Dayang Hajah Farida binti Dato Seri Paduka Haji Talib, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BLNG Sendirian Berhad. Eleven operation technicians will undergo the OPTS scheme, while 3 graduates will continue in Graduates Development Programme for 3 years. Both programmes aim to provide opportunity in line with the "on-the-job" learning while creating highly capable and professional staff. This year, BLNG for the first time introduces the OPTS scheme for HND graduates.

For Brunei LNG, the signing ceremony marks the company's pledge towards the Wawasan Brunei 2035, with its ambition to develop Brunei Darussalam in becoming a well-known country with the achievement of possessing educated and highly skilled citizens. The programme will ensure that every individual has the opportunity to develop his or her maximum potential and become a productive staff member and meet the needs of the national workforce.

Source: Radio Television Brunei