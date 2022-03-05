Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam, MPABD, and Darussalam Pilotage Services Sdn Bhd, DPS signed an agreement for the management and operation of pilotage and towage services. The signing was held at DSP Office, Muara, 3rd March.

Signing on behalf of DPS was Retired Captain Zil Husam Abdul Rahman, General Manager of the company. While MPABD was represented by its Acting Chief Executive, Captain Abdul Mateen Abdurrahman Liew @ Martin. Under the public licence agreement, DPS is granted the authorisation to carry out the pilotage and towage services. The agreement is expected to facilitate the growth of maritime businesses to spur the overall economic development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei