​One of the aims of the Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE is to forge strategic and effective ties with stakeholders. According to Acting Director of IBTE Technical Education, the collaboration is focused on information sharing and equipment, students and instructors’ job placement of the IBTE. Doctor Haji Mohd Zamri bin Haji Sabtu stated the matter at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between IBTE and LiveWIRE Sendirian Berhad.

He said that IBTE always welcome and seek the opportunity for new cooperation and collaboration with stakeholders to further enhance the institute’s teaching and learning qualities. Collaboration between IBTE and LiveWire began since January 2019 through the Agrobiz project, which has assisted IBTE especially in introducing the students to the young farmers programme, which utilise new approaches to increase farm yield especially in paddy production.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Haji Abdul Hamid @ Sabli bin Haji Arsad, Member of the Legislative Council, as Member of IBTE Board of Governors. Signing on behalf of IBTE, Acting Director of Technical Education who is also the Chief Executive Officer and Awang Armi Durani bin Haji Durhman, IBTE Central Campus Principal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei