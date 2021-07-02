Brunei Gas Carriers Sendirian Berhad, BGC’s strategy to broaden and established formal relationships with more regional learning and training institutions for the development of local seafarers as well as help cultivate the sustainable development of Brunei’s Maritime Industry. BGC’s Sendirian Berhad signed a memorandum of understanding with the Akademi Laut Malaysia, ALAM which was held virtually, 1st July afternoon.

BGC intent to promote and develop formal collaboration with ALAM in fields of education, research and training programs of mutual interest. Signing on behalf of BGC was Pengiran Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, Managing Director of BGC, while on behalf of ALAM was signed by Rafiq Khan Akbar, The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ALAM.

Source: Radio Television Brunei