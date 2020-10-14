The AMBD Islamic Bills Programme or AMBD I-Bills that is introduced by the Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam, AMBD, to support effective and efficient liquidity management for banks in the country. At the same time, the programme will widen the list of available money market instruments for AMBD and the domestic financial sector. The inaugural of AMBD I-Bills will be based on the Syariah concept of Wakalah bil Ujrah, the first of its kind in the country. The signing of the AMBD I-Bills between AMBD and banks in the country took place yesterday morning at the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

In attendance were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs as Deputy Chairman of AMBD Board of Directors; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy. Signing on behalf of AMBD was Dayang Hajah Rokiah binti Haji Badar, its Managing Director, while bank representatives signed on behalf of their respective banks.

Earlier, Dayang Hajah Rokiah binti Haji Badar in her opening remarks stated that with the introduction of AMBD I-Bills, it will be a part of the benchmark yield curve, and is hoped to be able to facilitate the development of other financial instruments in the country, particularly Syariah-compliant instruments.

Meanwhile, Awang Mardini bin Haji Eddie, Acting Assistant Managing Director for Monetary Operations at AMBD, in a presentation explained that AMBD I-Bills will have a tenor for 2 weeks and issuance will be available to licensed banks in the country. The first issuance of AMBD I-Bills will be on the 22nd of October 2020. As part of the objectives set out in Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 of the Brunei Darussalam Financial Sector Blueprint 2016-2025, AMBD has been taking steps towards creating conditions which are conducive for the development of a more efficient and competitive money market in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei