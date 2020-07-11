The Ministry of Development has appointed 9 consultants for the 11th National Development Plan projects under the Public Works Department. In this regard, yesterday morning was held the Agreements for the Appointment of Consultant signing ceremony for the Public Works Department’s projects, Ministry of Development. The function took place at the Public Works Department Headquarters in Berakas.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Awang Haji Amer Hishamuddin bin Pehin Orang Kaya Amar Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Zakaria, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure, Housing and Professional at the Ministry of Development and consultant representatives. The signing was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development.

Peter Perunding Sendirian Berhad was appointed for Upgrading the Phase Two of Gadong Sewage Treatment Plant, Pintu Malim and Sewerage Pumping Station. Bolton Hennessey Sendirian Berhad appointed for the construction of flyover at the Muara-Tutong Highway/Kampung Lugu Housing Junction.

While, ‘Othman and Associates Consulting Engineers’ was appointed to upgrade the Agis-Agis Treatment Plant, Belait District and replacing or transferring the old main pipes for districts – Jalan Ban Main Pipe, Jalan Tutong, Brunei Muara District. Meanwhile, Arkitek Haza was appointed for the Masterplan of Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA. Sepakat Setia Perunding Brunei Sendirian Berhad was appointed for the Masterplan project of the Police Force Academy. Meanwhile for the fourth phase of Universiti Teknologi Brunei project which is for the School of Applied Sciences and Mathematics, four consultants have been appointed comprised of Arkitek Urusreka, ‘Adwan and Associates’, Sepakat Setia Perunding Brunei Sendirian Berhad and Hanafi Konsultan. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei