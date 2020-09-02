The Sultan’s Scholar Scholarship Scheme is among the human capacity development programmes introduced by the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to realise Wawasan Brunei 2035 towards highly educated and skilled citizens and a high standard of living. The recipients of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Sultan’s Scholar Scholarship Award are students who excel academically and in extra-curricular activities identified by Yayasan, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Religious Affairs. Since it was consented to in 2016, the Sultan’s Scholar Scholarship to date has been awarded to 47 recipients. A Signing of Agreements and Doa Selamat for the Sultan’s Scholar Scholarship recipients for the 2020/2021 Study Session was held on the afternoon of 31st August. The function took place at the Yayasan Complex in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence, as the Chairman of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Board of Directors. The scholarship recipients signed the agreement with two guarantors comprising their parents or close family member. Awangku Muhammad Asyraff Haziq Iman bin Pengiran Asmali, will continue his studies in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at University College London, United Kingdom. Dayang Siti Aisyah binti Salim, will continue her studies in Takhassus Al-Quran Wal Qiraat at Ma’had Qiraat, Al-Azhar University, Egypt. Dayang A’isyah binti Muhamad Yusop, will further her studies in Syariah Wa Qanun at Al-Azhar University, Egypt while, Dayang Kadrina Abdul Latif binti Abdullah, who prior to this received the Sultan’s Scholar Scholarship for the 2016/2017 study session in Bio-Medical Sciences at Imperial College London, United Kingdom will further her studies at the Master’s Level in Clinical Embryology Green Templeton College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

Signing on behalf of yayasan were Doctor Dayang Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment at the Ministry of Development as the Acting Manging Director of Yayasan and Awang Haji Puasa bin Haji Jumat, Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan.

The recipients expressed their gratitude and thanks to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for the scholarship received and aim to achieve academic excellence which will assist teh country in realising Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Source: Radio Television Brunei