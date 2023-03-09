Signing Of Agreement

In support of the nation's digitalisation efforts, Unified National Networks Sendirian Berhad, UNN signed an agreement with Vertiv, to design and construct its data centre facility.

Signing on behalf of UNN were Awang Haji Hairul Mohd Daud bin Haji Abdul Karim, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, as UNN's Director and Doctor Steffen Oehler, UNN's Chief Executive Officer. While Vertiv was represented by the Manager and Senior Director Telecom Sales Asia. The signing ceremony took place at UNN Submarine Landing Station in Kampung Tungku.

Source: Radio Television Brunei