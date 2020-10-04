​The opening of shops at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium space in Berakas is an initiative of the Youth Development Centre, PPB, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports to provide business platforms and help youths who participate in the PPB Incubator Programme to further develop their enterprises. In this regard, the Signing Ceremony of PPB Incubator Programme Agreement and Handing Over Grant as well as the Official Opening of 2 tailor shops and a mini mart shop were held yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony began with the signing of PBB Incubator Programme witnessed by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The five companies involved in the program are Kemari Farm Enterprise; Cerita Fabrikku; Mazroni BKP Enterprise and Rakan-Rakan; Barber-KU and Gentleman Stitch Enterprise.

The ceremony was ran-concurrently with the presentation of the Sewing Community Programme certificate, namely the Prihatin LIMA Programme to 17 trainees who have undergone the basic sewing program since the 24th of July 2020 until the 2nd of October 2020 which is held every Friday.

The Gentleman Stitch Enterprise, Koperasi PPB Berhad and Mazroni BKP Enterprise were also officiated. Also present, Members of the Legislative Council; Permanent Secretaries as well as Deputy Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Assistant Director of PPB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei