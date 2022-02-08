The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM has introduced a new method for registration of orphans via online for this year. The registration will not only be a platform to facilitate the community to register and update the orphans details online, but also aimed to produce a database that can be used as a backup for more programmes that meet the needs of orphans.

Speaking during the signing ceremony for orphans scholarship programme between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through JAPEM in collaboration with Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Berhad, Dayang Hajah Norashikin Binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary for Community and Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports also said that through such programme, every year two selected orphans will be funded for the BIBD Alaf Programme through the Orphans Fund, as of the 9th Session for the 2021/2022 Academic Year.

Representing the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports at the Signing Ceremony was Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin, while BIBD was represented by its Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dayang Hajah Noraini binti Haji Sulailam. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei