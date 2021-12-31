Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB through the Campus LEAD School of Applied Sciences and Mathematics, SASM, in collaboration with Jari-Jari Ku, a non-governmental association that advocates and provides support to the hearing impaired, recently organised a virtual Sign Language Workshop for UTB students.

30 UTB students participated in the workshop, which taught the basics of sign language, including finger spelling and how to point out frequently used words and questions. The workshop was led by Doctor Hajah Norbayah binti Haji Shahminan, Chief Executive Facilitator and Interpreter of Jari-Jari Ku. The workshop is hoped to provide awareness on the importance of sign language as well as to instil interest in learning the language.

Source: Radio Television Brunei