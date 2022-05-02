The delegation assigned to sight the new moon of Syawal 1443 Hijrah comprise Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuki bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development; Syar'ie Judges and the Syariah Courts officials, the State Judiciary Department, the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Survey Department, Ministry of Development as well as the State Mufti Department.

The delegations were successful in sighting the new moon of Syawal. The delegations were stationed at Tanjung Batu, Kampung Sabun; and Bukit Agok, Jerudong in Brunei Muara District; Bukit Lumut in Belait District and Bukit Ambog in Tutong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei