The sighting of the new moon of Syawal 1442 Hijrah will be carried out nationwide on Wednesday, 29th of Ramadhan 1442 Hijrah corresponding to 12th May 2021.

Syar’ie Judges and officers of the Syariah Courts, State Judiciary Department, Prime Minister’s Office together with officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs; Survey Department, Ministry of Development and State Mufti Department will sight the new moon of Syawal at stipulated locations.

For the Brunei Muara District at the DST Tower, Tungku Highway; Bukit Agok in Jerudong and Tanjung Batu, Kampung Sabun. For the Belait District, the sighting will be carried out at Bukit Lumut while in Tutong District will be at Bukit Ambog. The announcement of the first of Syawal for 1442 Hijrah 2021 will be broadcast through Radio Television Brunei as soon as the results of the sighting that afternoon is obtained. The public are advised not to approach the said areas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei