Several side activities in conjunction with the opening of Bukit Dadap Recreational Park were held this morning by Kampung Kilanas Consultative Council. The main attractions included Cooking Demonstration, Pineapple Peeling Competition For Women and Open Fitness Test Competition.

Kelupis making drew the attention of Datin Hajah Kalshom binti Haji Suhaili, wife of the Second Minister of Defence. Making kelupis is no easy feat because the amount of ingredients must be correct, including in 'mendadih' or cooking the coconut milk. Besides kelupis, another attraction was the making of 'Rojak' gravy. Rojak is a type of mixed fruits and vegetables salad. Pineapple peeling displayed the speed and skills of women competitors. The coconut grating contest was open to male participants.

Source: Radio Television Brunei