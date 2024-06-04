Show Cause Orders Issued to Non-Compliant PUV Operators in Bicol

Bicol—The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Bicol (LTFRB-5) has issued show cause orders to public utility vehicle (PUV) operators who failed to meet the April 30 deadline for consolidating their operations under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program. The initiative is aimed at enhancing transport efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke during Tuesday's 'Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas' forum, the orders require operators to explain their non-participation in the program. "It was specified in the Certificate of Public Convenience that operators must comply with government regulations. Our process will involve a hearing after which, if unresolved, may lead to franchise cancellation," Defeo stated. He also noted that unconsolidated jeepney operators would not receive confirmation, leading to potential apprehension by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Defeo highlighted the broader goals of the PUV Modernization Program, linking it to the Philippines' commitments under the Paris Convention to combat climate change. He mentioned that traditional PUVs contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.

The LTFRB has taken measures to address challenges in issuing orders across the region, especially in the two island provinces, by distributing them at various terminals. Defeo also mentioned ongoing social support for operators and drivers impacted by the modernization efforts, including assistance programs through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment.

In tandem with these regulatory measures, LTO-Bicol Regional Director Francisco Ranches Jr. provided updates on the region's drive-thru motor vehicle registration process during the same forum. Ranches reported improvements in service speed and efficiency, with registration times averaging 20 minutes or less. He also detailed the decrease in unregistered vehicles in the region, from 609,466 in 2022 to 344,616 this year, emphasizing the LTO's commitment to road safety and their target of collecting PHP1.3 billion in revenue for the year.