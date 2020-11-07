Two Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD students won the top prize of the 2020 Digital Dracula Competition at the Dracula Film Festival 2020 that was held from the 14th to the 18th of October 2020. The 'Dracula Digital' trophy and E-200 prize were awarded to the winning short film, Image, 2020, produced by Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, FASS students, Awang Muhammad Sahriz Azim bin Sahrun and Dayangku Syahirunnisah' Sahira binti Pengiran Shahminan, majoring in Design and Creative Industries, who teamed up with Faculty of Science, FOS student Philip Lim Shen Huei. The announcement was made during the award gala of the 5th Dracula International Film Festival held in Brasov, Romania on the 18th of October 2020. The Dracula Digital Competition is a worldwide smartphone short film competition open to young people aged between 16 and 29.

According to Awang Muhammad Sahriz Azim, they did not expect to win the competition, and they are proud to represent Brunei Darussalam at the event.

Dayangku Syahirunnisah' Sahira added the short film, Image 2020 was about a woman who tries to find her missing sister, but found that there is more than just finding a missing person.

A total of 14 short films made with smartphones were submitted to the preliminary selection of 2020 Dracula Digital Competition. Based on both jury selection and online viewer vote, five teams became finalists to compete the final stage. This is the first time for UBD students to participate in a film competition by using smartphone to engage in visual storytelling.

Source: Radio Television Brunei