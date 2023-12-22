Shooting at Prague University Leaves 15 Dead, 24 Injured

LONDON - A tragic shooting at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, resulted in at least 15 fatalities and 24 injuries on Thursday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the nation and elicited responses from leaders across Europe.

Police President Martin Vondrasek identified the shooter as a 24-year-old student at the university's Faculty of Arts, who lived in a village approximately 21 kilometers from Prague. The gunman's father was found dead earlier on the same day. Vondrasek mentioned that the shooter was seemingly motivated by similar incidents abroad and was not linked to any terrorist organization. He was found deceased at the scene, having committed suicide after an exchange of fire with police.

According to Philippines News Agency, there is currently no evidence suggesting the involvement of accomplices, and a foreign national is among the casualties. The process of identifying the victims is underway, but safety measures are a priority before this can begin.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his deep regret and condolences to the victims' families. He thanked the public for their cooperation with security forces during this critical time.

Further revelations at a news conference with Interior Minister Vit Rakusa indicated a possible link between the university shooter and two recent deaths in the Klanovicky forest near Prague. The shooter, who had no prior criminal history, appeared to have selected his victims randomly. A significant number of weapons were discovered at the university building.

The tragedy has drawn international attention, with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani expressing their condolences and solidarity. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also extended her deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Czech people.

The shooting has sparked widespread grief and renewed discussions on public safety and gun control.