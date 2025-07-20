Shaping Future-Ready Manpower: Brunei

Bandar seri begawan: The Manpower Blueprint is a national policy document drafted to shape dynamic, resilient and future-ready manpower, in line with current and future industry needs. The blueprint supports Goal ONE of Wawasan Brunei 2035, which is to produce educated, highly skilled and accomplished people. Zulfakhri Maidy with the report.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Acting Director of Manpower Planning shared that the country takes a holistic approach in providing a solid foundation for the shaping of the next knowledgeable generation, who are ready to contribute to the country’s socioeconomic progress.

The development of quality manpower is the cornerstone of the success of Wawasan Brunei 2035. One of the main ways to help develop the country’s human resources is through investment in quality education and technical training.

With the implementation of the Manpower Blueprint, combined with commitment from all parties and the spirit of unity, the Nation is poised to achieve the objective of shaping a workforce that is truly dynamic and robust, in line with Wawasan Brunei 2035.