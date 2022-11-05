Several Matters of Public Complaints

His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam also made a titah during the visit to the Department of Immigration and National Registration, JIPK. In the titah, His Majesty brought attention to several matters especially those related to delays in processing an application from the public and the issue of corruption that has affected management and administration. His Majesty in the titah first says that although visits to the JIPK have been made more than once, but the Monarch is still called to make visits. The JIPK, the Monarch adds is a department that has become a focus for the public to deal with certain matters.

Source: Radio Television Brunei