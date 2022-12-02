Several Areas Inundated

​Several areas in the country were inundated since yesterday following continuous heavy rainfall. RTB Crews took a closer look at the affected areas.

The weather condition is forecast to be active until Sunday, 4th of December due to the active development of rain clouds over the region, leading to the increase rainfall activity. The public are advised to take precautionary actions with respect to the forecasted active weather conditions. Risk of falling trees and landslide is possible during heavy showers and gusty conditions. There is risk of flash floods especially at low-lying and flood prone areas as well as near the river banks during heavy rain and also during high tide. The public, including road users and fishermen, are advised to always be up to date with the latest weather forecast, advisory and warning issued by Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department, and to take necessary actions to ensure safety.

Source: Radio Television Brunei