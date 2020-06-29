In Belait District, the affected areas include Kampung Merangking, Lait Lakang, Jalan Kandul and Sukang area. The water level in the areas was high and obstructed movements of ordinary vehicles.

According to the morning’s record, the water level at the areas was still high with only all-wheel drive vehicles able to pass through. Villagers and other residents are advised to be cautious and alert when traveling in the affected areas. The country is currently experiencing the Southwest Monsoon season with winds generally blowing from the Southwest direction. According to Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department, during the Southwest Monsoon Season the atmosphere is normally quite stable and thunderstorm activities decrease.

Source: Radio Television Brunei