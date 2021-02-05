To introduce members of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association to the culture of community service, especially to those in need, the association presented donations to 16 pupils from 8 primary schools, yesterday afternoon.

The donations were presented by Dayang Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association to headmasters or representatives of headmasters of selected primary schools. 2 identified pupils from each primary school received cash donations from members of the association. The donation will be used to buy school sports attire.

The presentation of prizes to the winners of the Tunas Girl Guide Drawing Contest of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association 2020 was also held. The contest was held in conjunction with the World Children’s Day 2020 Celebration with the theme “Bayangkan Semua Dunia Yang Lebih Baik”. The prizes were presented by the Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei