In conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holiday, the Ministry of Health in its press release informed about the change in operating hours for health services under the Department of Health Services at Health Centres and Clinics.

HEALTH CENTRE SERVICES OPERATING HOURS

Berakas Health Centre

Flu and General Clinic 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

COVID-19 ‘Swab’ Test Clinic 2:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Sungai Liang Health Centre

Flu and General Clinic 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Source: Radio Television Brunei