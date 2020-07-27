​The Treasury Department informs that payment for Service Pension and Derivative Pension for July 2020 will take place on Tuesday, 28th of July and Wednesday, 29th of July 2020. Similar as in March to June, the department will continue to carry out the payment via drive-thru at several locations except for Temburong District as follow:

In the Brunei Muara District, payments will be made at the International Convention Centre in Berakas. In Belait District, payment will be made at the Kuala Belait Treasury Office, Tutong Civic Centre for Tutong District, and in Temburong District, payments will be made at the Temburong Treasury Department Office.

Pension payment will be made from 7:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon. Payment for the following days will be made at the Ministry of Finance and Economy for the Brunei Muara District, and Treasury Department branches at the Tutong, Belait and Temburong Districts for 10 working days. Recipients who have bank account but have yet to register to the Treasury Department are required to bring a copy of their bank account book for pension payment process in the following month. For any query, contact the number 2380 822 or 2383 469.

Source: Radio Television Brunei