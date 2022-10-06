​All service counters at the Department of Immigration and National Registration headquarters and branches will be closed on Saturday, 8th October 2022 in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration.

In a press release, the Department of Immigration and National Registration, Ministry of Home Affairs informs that service counters at the Travel Documents Section and Identity Card Section at the headquarters and branches are open as usual on 7th October 2022, from 8 to 11 in the morning. Service counters will operate as usual on Monday, 10th October 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei