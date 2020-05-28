Mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide will be opened for Friday Prayer this Friday after been closed for several weeks to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. During the day, the Friday sermon and all readings will be read in brief. This was stated by the Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs while reviewing the preparation at several mosques, suraus and religious halls in the Brunei Muara District, yesterday morning. Yang Berhormat explained that the Ministry of Religious Affairs wants to determine the extent to which mosques require additional space such as the use of tent.

The Minister said that as of last night, more than 24 registrations received and only one or two mosques are 100 percent reserved in the Brunei Muara District and most of the mosques are still under 50 percent. However, Yang Berhormat Pehin added that it is still early to determine the number of registrations and it is expected to be known on Thursday through the Bruhealth application. Another preparation is the provision of hand sanitizer and face mask. Congregants are also required to bring their own sejadah or prayer mat. Most importantly, registered congregant must be present at the mosque and adhered to the stipulated instructions while at the mosque which have been disseminated through the television media or online such as the practise of social distancing, wear face mask and no hand shake. Mosque will be opened from 12 noon until 1.30 in the afternoon.

Among the visited mosques were Jame ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong; Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital; Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Kampung Katimahar; Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque in Kampung Jerudong; Kampung Sungai Hanching Mosque; Kampung Tanah Jambu Mosque; Kampung Sungai Buloh Mosque; Kampung Batu Marang Mosque and Kampung Mentiri Mosque.

Members of the public who will perform the Friday Prayer are advised to comply with the instruction stipulated in the Mass Prayer Guidelines for Mosque to Curb the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Source: Radio Television Brunei