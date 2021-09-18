140 food packs collected by the Mukim Serasa Consultative Council in the Sentuhan Kasih Contribution project in collaboration with Poman Sendirian Berhad were sent to the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium via Drive-Thru.

The donation was handed over by Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, Member of the Legislative Council and received by Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Since its reactivation on the 9th of September until the 16th September, 141 people have made contributions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei